Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
 3 days ago

LYNCHBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bKlEdXm00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg, VA
With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Lynchburg, VA
