Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bKlEZxk00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
164
Followers
147
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Daily Storm Chances are Back!

We are back to consistent heat, humidity and storm chances y'all! Summer continues it's fight this week with featured temperatures rising to the lower and middle 90's. With the help of humidity it may feel more like the upper 90's to lower 100's especially through each afternoon!. This combination will...
Posted by
Bay Area News Alert

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Francisco

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Francisco: Tuesday, August 10: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, August 12: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Typical August-like weather this week

Overnight lows are going to be noticeable milder than last week and mainly in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Tomorrow, high pressure out in the Atlantic Ocean will further increase the temperatures, humidity, and storm coverage. Lower to perhaps mid-90s will be common, with 80s in relegated to the mountains. Speaking of mountains, each afternoon this week terrain circulations will help to initiate scattered showers and storms. While most of the storms are forecast to stay west of the Blue Ridge, some of the storms could spill over bringing some rain, but chances for showers and storms really decrease near and east of the I-95 corridor. Wednesday through Friday under a southwest wind, we’ll really feel the heat and humidity, as afternoon temps look to rise in the low to mid-90s with dew point temps in the 70s leading to heat indices hovering near 100 for most areas along the I-95 corridor. Once again, the combination of warm and moist conditions will lead to showers and thunderstorms being possible. Any storm that does form could produce some locally heavy rain, due to their semi-slow nature. Late week and heading into the start of the weekend, a cold front is expected to move through our region. More widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible during this period, but temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 80s behind the front.
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Typical summer weather is expected this week

Tonight will be dry after mid-evening but the heat and humid conditions will continue each day and night. Tune into my WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy