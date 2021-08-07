4-Day Weather Forecast For Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of smoke overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, August 8
Smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
