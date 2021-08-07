Cancel
Idaho Falls, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls News Alert
Idaho Falls News Alert
 3 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bKlESmf00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

