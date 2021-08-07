Dear Abbey: Grading Your Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Proposals

Welcome to another edition of Dear Abbey. I don't give life advice like the real Dear Abby, but I do answer hockey questions. We have entered the dog days of the NHL offseason. If it feels like they sneaked up quickly, it's because they did. It's a short offseason this year. The draft was only two weeks ago, and free agency began as recently as July 28. A few teams are still making moves, like the revamped New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers, but for the most part, this is the slow part of the silly season. It's cottage season in Canada and baseball season in the United States.