Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Junction

Posted by 
Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bKlEICd00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
81
Followers
147
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Junction, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy