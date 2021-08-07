4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke High 92 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.