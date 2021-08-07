Cancel
San Angelo, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For San Angelo

San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

