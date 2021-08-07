Cancel
Jackson, MI

Jackson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Jackson Digest
JACKSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKlEDn000

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

