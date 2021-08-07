Cancel
Fairfield, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield News Flash
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bKlDw2800

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

