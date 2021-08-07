Weather Forecast For Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
