Rock Hill, SC

Weather Forecast For Rock Hill

 3 days ago

ROCK HILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bKlDh2T00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rock Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

