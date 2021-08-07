Fargo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FARGO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
