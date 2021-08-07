Cancel
Greenville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Greenville

Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKlDZvX00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

