Redding, CA

Redding Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Redding News Flash
Redding News Flash
 3 days ago

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKlDY2o00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 72 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Redding News Flash

Redding News Flash

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

