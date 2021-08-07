Redding Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 105 °F, low 72 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
