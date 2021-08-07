Weather Forecast For Manchester
MANCHESTER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
