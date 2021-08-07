Cancel
Manchester, NH

Weather Forecast For Manchester

Manchester Bulletin
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKlDTdB00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

