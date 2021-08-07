Weather Forecast For Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



