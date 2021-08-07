Duluth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.