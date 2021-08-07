Duluth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0