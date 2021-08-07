Cancel
Duluth, MN

Duluth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 3 days ago

DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bKlDRrj00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

