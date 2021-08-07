Bellingham Weather Forecast
BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
