Bellingham Weather Forecast

BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.