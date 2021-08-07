Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham Weather Forecast

Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 3 days ago

BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bKlDKvs00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

