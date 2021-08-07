Myrtle Beach Daily Weather Forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



