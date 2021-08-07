Cancel
Asheville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Asheville

Posted by 
Asheville News Watch
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bKlDA6c00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Widespread fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Asheville News Watch

With Asheville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

