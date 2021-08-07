4-Day Weather Forecast For Asheville
ASHEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Widespread fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
