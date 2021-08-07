Weather Forecast For Stamford
STAMFORD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
