Stamford, CT

Weather Forecast For Stamford

Stamford Updates
 3 days ago

STAMFORD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bKlClOK00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

