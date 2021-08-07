Weather Forecast For Billings

BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 97 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 40 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



