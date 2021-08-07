Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victorville, CA

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 3 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Victorville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bKlCYrl00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
174
Followers
140
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victorville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy