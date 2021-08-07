Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Santa Barbara Times
Santa Barbara Times
 3 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bKlCXz200

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Barbara Times

Santa Barbara Times

Santa Barbara, CA
ABOUT

With Santa Barbara Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Santa Barbara, CA
