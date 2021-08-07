Cancel
Killeen, TX

Killeen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Killeen Voice
 3 days ago

KILLEEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0bKlCVDa00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Killeen Voice

Killeen, TX
With Killeen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

