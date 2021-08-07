Cancel
Odessa, TX

Weather Forecast For Odessa

Odessa Voice
 3 days ago

ODESSA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bKlCRgg00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

