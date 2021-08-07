4-Day Weather Forecast For Yuma

YUMA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 108 °F, low 86 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 109 °F, low 87 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 105 °F, low 87 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 86 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



