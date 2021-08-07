4-Day Weather Forecast For Yuma
YUMA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 86 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 87 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 105 °F, low 87 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 86 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
