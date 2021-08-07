Cancel
Yuma, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Yuma

Posted by 
Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 3 days ago

YUMA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tj9iM_0bKlCOHj00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 86 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 87 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 87 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 86 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yuma Daily

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

