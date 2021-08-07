Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Las Cruces

Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 3 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Las Cruces. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Las Cruces:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bKlCLdY00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

