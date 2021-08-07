Cancel
Springfield, MA

Springfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Springfield Times
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0bKlCIzN00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springfield Times

Springfield, MA
ABOUT

With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

