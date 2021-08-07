Cloudy forecast for South Bend — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SOUTH BEND, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for South Bend:

Saturday, August 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



