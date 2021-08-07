Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

Mckinney is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Mckinney Bulletin
Mckinney Bulletin
 3 days ago

(MCKINNEY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mckinney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mckinney:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCrGd_0bKlCFLC00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney, TX
74
Followers
146
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mckinney Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mckinney, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy