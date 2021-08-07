Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Pueblo News Flash
Pueblo News Flash
 3 days ago

(PUEBLO, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pueblo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pueblo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bKlCAvZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo, CO
208
Followers
141
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pueblo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy