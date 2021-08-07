A rainy Saturday in Flint — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(FLINT, MI) Saturday is set to be rainy in Flint, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flint:

Saturday, August 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Sunday, August 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.