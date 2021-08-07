Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Sun forecast for Topeka — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 3 days ago

(TOPEKA, KS) A sunny Saturday is here for Topeka, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Topeka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bKlBzT300

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Topeka Voice

Topeka Voice

Topeka, KS
54
Followers
147
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy