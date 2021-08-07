Green Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
