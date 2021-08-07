Green Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.