Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

