Princess Eugenie holds key position in bringing Harry, Meghan back to royal fold

 3 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be brought back into the royal fold, thanks to Princess Eugenie.

Harry shares a close bond with her cousin Eugenie, who even helped the Duke further his romance with Meghan, back when they were dating.

One insider told The Daily Telegraph, "Eugenie knows them better than any of the royals in a way.

“She was there from the beginning," the source added.

Earlier this week, Eugenie passed on her wishes to Meghan on her 40th birthday, in a touching tribute.

In her Instagram post to "dear Meghan", Eugenie also joined her 40x40 project where she will offer 40 minutes of her time to women returning to the workforce post-Covid.

Meghan previously said of her relationship with the Princess, "Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable.

"We're friends with them as a couple," she concluded.

