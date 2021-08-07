Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in New Haven with these activities

(NEW HAVEN, CT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Haven:

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



