Grand Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
