Grand Rapids, ND

Grand Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Bulletin
Grand Rapids Bulletin
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bKlBpdn00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Rapids Bulletin

Grand Rapids Bulletin

Grand Rapids, ND
With Grand Rapids Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

