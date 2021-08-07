Cancel
York, PA

York Daily Weather Forecast

York News Alert
 3 days ago

YORK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0bKlBo0I00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

York, PA
With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

