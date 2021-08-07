Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Collins

Posted by 
Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 3 days ago

FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bKlBn7Z00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Community Policy