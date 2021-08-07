Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Weather Forecast For Charleston

Posted by 
Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bKlBmEq00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Charleston Post

Charleston Post

Charleston, SC
91
Followers
147
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy