Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newport News

Posted by 
Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bKlBihw00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Newport News Daily

Newport News Daily

Newport News, VA
112
Followers
150
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport News, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecast For#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy