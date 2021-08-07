Cancel
Worcester, MA

Cloudy forecast for Worcester — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Worcester Post
 3 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Worcester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0bKlBhpD00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Worcester Post

Worcester, MA
ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

