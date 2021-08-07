Cloudy forecast for Worcester — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(WORCESTER, MA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Worcester:
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
