Thunder Hawk is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(THUNDER HAWK, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thunder Hawk. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thunder Hawk:

Saturday, August 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 31 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 30 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.