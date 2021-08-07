Cancel
Thunder Hawk, SD

Thunder Hawk is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Thunder Hawk Post
 3 days ago

(THUNDER HAWK, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thunder Hawk. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thunder Hawk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0bKlBgwU00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Thunder Hawk Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

