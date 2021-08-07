4-Day Weather Forecast For Rose
ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0