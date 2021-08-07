Lily Bay Township Daily Weather Forecast

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



