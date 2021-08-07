Cancel
Lily Bay Township, ME

Lily Bay Township Daily Weather Forecast

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 3 days ago

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bKlBae800

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

