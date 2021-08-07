Lily Bay Township Daily Weather Forecast
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
