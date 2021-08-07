Cancel
Clayton Lake, ME

A rainy Saturday in Clayton Lake — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Clayton Lake Updates
Clayton Lake Updates
 3 days ago

(CLAYTON LAKE, ME) Saturday is set to be rainy in Clayton Lake, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clayton Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bKlBReT00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

