Yuma Proving Ground Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 105 °F, low 83 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 106 °F, low 83 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 103 °F, low 84 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 102 °F, low 84 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



