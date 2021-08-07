Yuma Proving Ground Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 83 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 83 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 103 °F, low 84 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 102 °F, low 84 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
