Minnesota State

Changes to Minnesota Cottage Food Law Take Affect

By Jerry Groskreutz
Power 96
Power 96
 5 days ago
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has notified Minnesotans that there were some changes to the Cottage Food Law that took affect August 1, 2021. Local Farmers Markets have gotten very popular and and seem to increase every year. Many farmers have been able to supplement their income growing produce and meat for farmers Markets. Food safety of course is a concern and there are regulations overseen by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

