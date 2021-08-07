Cancel
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Saturday set for rain in Yeehaw Junction — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 3 days ago

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Saturday is set to be rainy in Yeehaw Junction, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yeehaw Junction:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bKlBNMn00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction, FL
With Yeehaw Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

