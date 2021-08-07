Winton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.