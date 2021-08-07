Cancel
Winton, MN

Winton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Winton News Beat
Winton News Beat
 3 days ago

WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bKlBLbL00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winton News Beat

Winton News Beat

Winton, MN
With Winton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

