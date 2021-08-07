Cancel
White Oak, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For White Oak

Posted by 
White Oak News Alert
 3 days ago

WHITE OAK, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bKlBKic00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With White Oak News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

