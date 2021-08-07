Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Victory
(VICTORY, VT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Victory Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Victory:
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
